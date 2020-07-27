OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy, who was last seen Monday afternoon in the area of St. Joseph Boulevard and Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard.

Police say Sebastien Oliver was last seen at around 1 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of St. Joseph.

His family is concerned for his safety.

He is described as white, 4’2” (127cm) tall, with a medium build, and brown hair that is shaved on both sides and long at the top.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Sebastien Oliver is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.