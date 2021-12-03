Advertisement
Ottawa police seek east-end robbery suspect
Published Friday, December 3, 2021 11:00AM EST
Police say they are searching for a suspect in a robbery on Innes Road last month. (Ottawa Police Service)
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who allegedly robbed an east-end business last month.
Police said the woman entered a business on Innes Road in Blackburn Hamlet on Nov. 17 around 5:40 p.m.
She stole merchandise and brandished a knife when employees confronted her, police said.
No one was injured and the woman fled on foot.
Police describe the suspect as a white woman with a tanned complexion, in her late 30s or early 40s, with a medium build and about 5-foot-6.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5116.