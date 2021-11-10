OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say they have ticketed 300 per cent more stunt drivers so far this year than they did in all of 2019..

With seven weeks left in 2021, officers have issued 643 stunt driving charges to motorists on Ottawa roads,. That’s up from 455 in 2020 and 186 in 2019.

"Speeding is a problem all over the city, it doesn't matter where," Const. Phil Kane told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Leslie Roberts.

"You cannot just say Barrhaven, it's happening in Kanata, Orleans, Bronson is another massive one – it's open and people don't understand why in certain areas it's a 60."

Last weekend, police issued 63 tickets during a one-night blitz in Barrhaven, including seven for stunt driving.

Roberts asked if police are cracking down on stunt driving more, or whether drivers are just getting worse.

"I think it's a combination of both,” Kane said. “We're definitely focusing on it more. The residents of the city and councillors are reaching out, and they're telling us where the problem areas are, where some of these cars are gathering.”

"That's what we need – we need the residents to fill out the traffic complaints and whatnot to tell us where the issues are and we'll try to be out there, but there's only so many officers across the city and we are busy."

Kane says Barrhaven has been a focus this fall following complaints from residents and feedback from elected officials.

"It's based on residents calling in and complaining," said Kane. "They're calling their councillors, they're calling the police, they're doing online reports and whatnot of the constant streets racing and stunt driving that's happening, usually late at night and early mornings on various roads throughout the Barrhaven area."

According to the Ottawa Police Traffic Unit Twitter, five G2 drivers were charged with stunt driving in Barrhaven in October.

"Parents, this is a good opportunity to talk to your kids, to say, 'Hey you know what, these are the consequences. You're not doing this with my car'," said Kane.

"You need to have that talk with your kids because police have no problem taking cars away, because our goal is to make sure the roads are safe for everyone."

Ontario has increased the roadside penalties for stunt driving this year. The automatic roadside licence suspension for motorists stopped for stunt driving increased from seven days to 30 days, while a vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

Kane says police continue to see a number of repeat offenders.

"There was a gentleman that I pulled over, he was charged with stunt driving late last year and he was just coming from court. So he left the courthouse that same morning to deal with his previous one and he just got pulled over again," said Kane.

In July, Ontario also introduced an escalating post-conviction driver's license suspension for drivers convicted of stunt driving.