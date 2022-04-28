Ottawa police searching for teen last seen on April 18

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old, last seen on Easter Monday.

Police say Kylie Charles has been missing since April 18 from the New Edinburgh area.

"Police and her family are concerned for her health and well-being," police said.

Charles is described as 5'5", with long dark brown/black hair, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a blue crop top and possibly has a change of clothing with her.

Police say Charlies is known to frequent the Centretown and South Keys areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222.