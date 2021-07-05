OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are looking for suspects following a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Police found the two victims in the area of Jules Morin Park in Lowertown, near York Street and Beausoleil Drive, at around 11:54 p.m. Sunday. Both men had been shot and were taken to the hospital, where one of them died.

Police are now looking for suspects who left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

This is Ottawa's tenth homicide of 2021.