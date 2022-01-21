Ottawa police are searching for a man they say robbed a store in Sandy Hill earlier this month.

The man walked into a business on Laurier Avenue East around 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 11 and demanded money, police said in a news release. He left on foot and no one was injured.

The man is described as white, in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5-foot-9 with a heavy build.

He was wearing a brown jacket with white trim, a black toque with white writing on the front, dark hooded sweatshirt, blue construction-style pants with yellow and blue straps, dark boots and carrying a black bag with red.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116.