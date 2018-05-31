

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail robbery.

Police say a man entered a store in the 200 block of Parkdale Avenue, near the intersection with Scott Street, at around 11:38 p.m. April 5.

The man asked for cigarettes and then told the clerk he had a gun and demanded cash.

The clerk handed over the money, and the suspect fled east down Scott Street.

The suspect was described as a black, 5'9" (180 cm), weighing about 180 lbs (81 kg), shaved head/balding and unshaven face.

At the time of the robbery, he had a swollen right eye.

He was wearing a light grey jacket with dark grey paneling down the side and a red logo across the left breast and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.