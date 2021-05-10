OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 76-year-old man.

Berardino Carrozzi was last seen Monday near Prince of Wales Drive and Hog's Back Road. Police say his family is concerned for his safety.

Carrozzi is described as white, 5-foot-8, with an average build. He was last seen wearing cream-coloured pants, a light-blue shirt, dress shoes and glasses.

Police say he is known to frequent Hog's Back Park and the Carleton University campus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police missing persons unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2355.