OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 52-year-old woman.

Muguette Roy was last seen in the 300 block of Zephyr Avenue in Britannia, around 3 p.m. on March 8.

Police say Roy’s family is concerned for her well-being and safety.

Roy is described as a white female, 5 foot 6, with long brown hair, blue eyes and glasses. She was wearing brown Ugg boots with fur around the top, blue jeans and a grey sweater/coat with turtleneck.

Police say Roy is believed to be on foot. Her vehicle was found on Monday in the 100 block of Bayshore Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Mission Persons Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2355.