Ottawa Police searching for missing 34-year-old man
Published Thursday, July 9, 2020 2:49PM EDT
Police are asking for the public's help finding missing man Anwar Hossein, 34, last seen on Monday afternoon.
Police say Anwar Hossain, 34, was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Monday in the Beechwood area. His family is concerned for his well-being, police said.
He is described as a light-skinned brown man, about five-foot-five with average build.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Ottawa Police.