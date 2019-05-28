

Callum Fraser





The Ottawa Police Service is asking for public assistance to locate missing 15-year-old Kiersta Goldsmith.

She was last seen on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in the Orleans area on Maisonneuve Street.

She is described as a Caucasian female, 5' 9" (175cm), 140 lbs (67kg), medium build, black shoulder length hair with blonde streaks and shaved on one side.

She has green eyes and piercings in her ears and lips.

Kiersta was last seen wearing black converse running shoes, black pants and a black T-shirt, several necklaces, a faded denim jacket, black tuque, black bandana tied around her right knee and a large black backpack with lime green trim.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Kiersta is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.