OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year girl.

Connie Sewoee was last seen on Aug. 27 at 9:20 p.m. in the area of Emmett Road, in Ottawa’s east-end.

Police say there is concern for Sewoee’s safety and welfare.

Sewoee is described as an Inuk female, 5’4”, slim build, with long brown hair with amber highlights. She was wearing a tie-dyed t-shirt and shorts.

Police say Sewoee may be accompanied by Madelaine Papik, 31, of Ottawa. Papik is described as an Inuk female, 5’2”, heavy build with shoulder grown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey Bench jacket and pink and blue capris-length leggings.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Sewoee or Papik is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 x3212