OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 62-year-old man, last seen over a week ago in the Glebe.

Jeremiah Guthro was last seen on Sept. 20 in the area of Ralph Street and Fifth Avenue.

Police say there are concerns for his safety.

Guthro is described as a white man, approximately 5'6", balding with short grey hair. He was wearing black dress pants, a cream coloured long-sleeve shirt with a zipper and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.