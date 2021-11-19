Advertisement
Ottawa police searching for a missing 14-year-old boy
Published Friday, November 19, 2021 5:45PM EST Last Updated Friday, November 19, 2021 5:45PM EST
Ottawa police say Isaiah Lewis was last seen on Nov. 1. (Photo courtesy: Ottawa Police Service)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old, last seen over two weeks ago.
Police say Isaiah Lewis of Ottawa was last seen in the evening of Nov. 1 on Broadview Avenue.
"This family is concerned for his safety and well-being," said police.
Police say Lewis is Black, 5'6", thin build with brown eyes and short black hair.
He was last seen wearing a grey polo shirt and navy blue pants.
Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Lewis is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.