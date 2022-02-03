Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 23-year-old man.

Jaden De Fazio was last seen in the Centrepointe area in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday.

"His family and police are concerned for his health and well-being," police said in a statement.

De Fazio is described as 5'10, with short brown curly hair, green eyes and has a short beard.

Police say he was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with multi-coloured writing on it, a camouflage North Face jacket with black shoulders, blue jeans and black suede Vans high-top sneakers. He was carrying a black backpack with a black skateboard attached to it, and a pair of black Nike Air Force One sneakers hanging from the wheels of the skateboard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222.