OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are searching for two men who stole exams on two separate occasions from Carleton University.

The two incidents occurred in a building in the 1100 block of Colonel By Drive on January 17 at 6:30 p.m. and January 19 at 1:30 p.m.

Police say in both instances, a man entered a hall where exams were being administered, did not register, took exams from the hall and rapidly exited.

The suspect in the January 17 incident is described as a black man, 20-25 years-old, 5’10”, with a slim build. He was wearing dark grey pants, a black puffy winter jacket with a hood and black footwear with small fluorescent white tab at the front.

The suspect in the January 19 incident is described as a white male, 20-25 years-old, 5’10” to 6 feet tall, medium build, with dark hair and a moustache. At the time of the incident he was wearing black pants with white stripes behind the calf area, a dark blue jacket with a hood and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police.