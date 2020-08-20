OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are searching for two suspects following a home invasion in Orleans.

Police say at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, two men broke into a residence on Talcy Crescent and tied up the resident who was home.

"One man stayed with the resident and the other searched the house for valuables," police said in a statement Thursday morning.

"Both men left the home with money and valuables. The resident was not injured."

Police say the first suspect is described as a white man, 25-to-35 years old, 6'2", muscular build and blue eyes. He was wearing black clothing, a black ski mask and gloves. (A photo of the suspect released by Ottawa Police is at the top of the story).

The second suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man, 25-35 years old, 5'10", skinny build. He was wearing black clothing, a dark bandana over his face and gloves. No photo of the suspect was released.

Investigators also released a photo of the suspect's vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.