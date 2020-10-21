OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are looking for a woman accused of fraudulently transferring $400,000 from a bank account in March 2019.

Investigators released details about the investigation and two security camera images of the suspect wanted in connection to a fraud/identity theft at a bank in Ottawa's east-end.

Police say a woman identified herself to bank staff with fraudulent official documents stating that she had lost her debit card.

"A new card was issued to her. Over $400,000 was later transferred fraudulently from the account linked to this card," police said in a statement.

The suspect is described as 35 to 40 years-old, approximately 5'5" tall, with long dark hair. Police say she had a significant scar on the left side of her face that could be covered by make-up.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Organized Fraud Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5433.