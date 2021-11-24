OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are searching for six suspects after thieves stole several items from a store during business hours in Ottawa's west end.

Police say on Friday, Nov. 5, six men entered a commercial business in the 3000 block of Palladium Drive and stole several items.

"All six suspects left the store with the stolen items concealed on their person and were last seen leaving the property in a white four-door Sedan," said police in a statement.

Police issued a suspect description for each of the six suspects:

Suspect one: Black man, approximately 18 years old, 5’7", wearing a white coat, black pants, black shoes, blue baseball cap with an 'Expos' logo, and a white/blue medical face mask

Suspect two: Black male, approximately 18 years old, 5’7", wearing a blue puffy coat, red hoodie, black pants, red shoes, and a white/blue medical face mask

Suspect three: Black male, approximately 20 years old, 5’10", short black hair, and wore a black sweater with 'Champion' front logo, black sweatpants, red shoes, and a black face mask

Suspect four: Black male, approximately 20 years old, 6’, wore a black puffy coat, black pants, black shoes, black face mask and seen carrying a black backpack.

Suspect five: Black male, approximately 20 years old, 5’1”, and wore a white Puma zip up with a black hood up, white pants, black/white slip-on sandals with black socks, no face mask, and seen carrying a shoulder bag.

Suspect six: Black male, approximately 17 years old, 5’5", wore a black hoodie with the hood up, black pants, black/blue shoes, white/red T-shirt underneath, and a white/blue medical face mask

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2666.