OTTAWA -- UPDATE: Emmanuel has been found safe.

Original:

The Ottawa Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old Ottawa boy missing for nearly two weeks.

Emmanuel Mandayen was last seen on April 10 in the area of St. Laurent Boulevard. His family is concerned for his safety.

Mandayen is described as a black male, 5’7’, 115 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue or grey Blue Jays pants and a Blue Jays baseball cap.

Police say Mandayen is known to hang out on St. Laurent Boulevard, at St. Laurent Shopping Centre and at Elmvale Acres Shopping Centre.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355