Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 80-year-old man.

Police say Michel Gaulin's credit card was last used on Dec. 9 in the 2200 block of Riverside Drive near Billings Bridge.

"There are concerns for his safety and welfare," said police.

Gaulin is described as a white man with a slender build, 5;10, bald, wears glasses and may be wearing a blue Eddie Bauer parka with fur trim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.