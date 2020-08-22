OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 71-year-old man.

Police say Jean Guy Meloche was reported missing on Aug. 22 and was last seen in the area of Montreal Road and the Aviation Parkway.

Police say Meloche's family is worried for his safety.

He is described as a white male, 5'4", slender build with short grey hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 3212.