OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 61-year-old woman, last seen in Hintonburg.

Police say Linda Zack was seen on Dec. 11 in the area of Fairmont Ave. and Wellington Street.

"There is concern for her safety and well-being," said police in a statement Saturday evening.

Zack is described as a white female, 5'5", approximately 125 lbs. She has long grey hair with a white stripe at the front

Police say she was wearing a long red parka, white leopard tights and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Zack is asked to contactl the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222.