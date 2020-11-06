OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 26-year-old woman.

Jenna Lee Berthelette was last seen in the overnight hours, between Nov. 3 and 4, in the Carlington area.

Police say her family is concerned for her safety.

Berthelette is described as an Indigenous woman, with grayish/green eyes and shoulder length dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing black nylon jogging pants and steel toe Helly Hanson shoes.

Police say she could be wearing a bright pink "puffer" jacket or a large brown construction-type coat.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Berthelette is asked to call the Ottawa Police Central Criminal Investigations Section at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166.