Ottawa police search for missing 16-year-old last seen in east end

Ottawa police say Brian Mathewsi, 16, was last seen in the area of North River Road and Montreal Road on Saturday afternoon. (Ottawa Police Service/release) Ottawa police say Brian Mathewsi, 16, was last seen in the area of North River Road and Montreal Road on Saturday afternoon. (Ottawa Police Service/release)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law

Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina