Ottawa police search for missing 16-year-old last seen in east end

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old, who police say suffers from memory loss and had wandered away from his father.

Brian Mathewsi was last seen in the area of North River Road and Montreal Road at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Mathewsi is an Indigenous male, 5'5", slim build, with long dark hair and dark eyes. He was wearing a black Under Armour hoodie, camouflage pants, black and white running shoes and a baseball hat with a 420 logo.

Mathewsi may have taken an OC Transpo bus towards Billings Bridge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5212.