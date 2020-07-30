OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Jordyn Moore of Ottawa was reported missing on July 27. She was last seen in the west-end, but police say she is possibly in the downtown area.

In a news release, police said Moore's family is "worried for her safety."

Moore is described as a white female, 5'5", 135 lbs, with long blond hair, a piercing on her left lower lip, left eyebrow and on both sides of her nose. She also has a heart tattoo on her left hand.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Jordyn Moore is asked to contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.