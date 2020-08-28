OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy, last seen in the Vanier area.

Police say Race Kirk disappeared on Aug, 27 at 6:30 p.m., adding his family is concerned for his safety.

Kirk is described as a white male, 6’3”, slender build, with short blonde hair on the sides and longer on top.

He was last seen wearing a tan and green plaid shirt, olive green sweat pants and combat boots.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Race is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 x5212