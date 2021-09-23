Advertisement
Ottawa police search for a suspect after weekend stabbing in Kanata
OTTAWA -- One person was treated for non-life threatening injuries after a weekend stabbing near the Kanata Centrum.
Ottawa police officers responded to a call for a stabbing in the 700 block of Kanata Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police say a group of men were involved in an altercation. During the incident, the victim was assaulted and stabbed.
He was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man, medium build, approximately 5'5", with short thick black hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and dark shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.