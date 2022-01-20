Advertisement
Ottawa police say missing woman found safe and sound
Published Thursday, January 20, 2022 4:20PM EST Last Updated Thursday, January 20, 2022 4:36PM EST
Ottawa police say Adrienne Ursula Newport was last seen leaving the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus on Jan. 18. (Photo courtesy: Ottawa Police Service)
Ottawa police say a missing 31-year-old woman has been located "safe and sound."
Police said Thursday afternoon that the woman was last seen on Tuesday. Just after 4:30 p.m., police said the woman was located.
CTV News Ottawa has removed the woman's name and photo from our social media sites and web story.