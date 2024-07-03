OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police say missing man, 68, found safe

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    The Ottawa Police Service says the missing 68-year-old man from the city's west-end has been located safe.

    Police say he was last seen Tuesday in the area of Elmira Drive at around 2 p.m.

    CTV News Ottawa has removed all identifying information.

