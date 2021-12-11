Advertisement
Ottawa police say missing 80-year-old man found safe and well
Published Saturday, December 11, 2021 11:18AM EST Last Updated Saturday, December 11, 2021 2:19PM EST
The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Share:
Ottawa police say a missing 80-year-old man has been located safe and sound.
The man was reported missing on Thursday, with his credit card used near Billings Bridge.
Saturday afternoon, police say he had been located "safe and well."
CTV News Ottawa has removed the man's name and image from our story and social media sites.