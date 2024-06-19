OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police say a missing 39-year-old woman has been located safe and sound.

    Ottawa police
    Share

    Ottawa police say a missing 39-year-old woman has been located safe and sound.

    The woman had been last seen on Thursday, June 13. Police said on Thursday morning the woman was located and thanked the public for their assistance.

    CTV News Ottawa has removed the woman's name and image from our story.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Has your car been stolen after a visit to a mechanic?

    There may be connections between vehicle thefts and recent visits made to body shops in Canada, according to some victims. Have you been a victim of car theft? What were the circumstances? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News