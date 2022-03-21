Ottawa police reopening some in-person services
The Ottawa Police Service is reopening some in-person services to the public for the first time since the pandemic began.
Collision reporting centres are reopening. Police say all collisions without injuries must now be reported in-person between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Front desk services have also reopened at 211 Huntmar Drive, 474 Elgin Street and 3343 St. Joseph Boulevard seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Ottawa police Queensview location will still operate by appointment only, no walk-ins.
People who want to submit requests for record checks can do so online.
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
What could a new COVID-19 variant look like? Here's what experts have to say
With COVID-19 restrictions lifting in provinces across the country, Canadians may be feeling as though aspects of their lives are starting to return to 'normal.' But experts warn that lifting long-standing measures such as physical distance and masking will not only increase transmission, but raise the chances that a new COVID-19 variant will emerge.
Pressure on Ottawa as CP Rail stoppage enters second day
Ontario lifts mask mandates in most public spaces including schools, retail settings
'Horrific tragedy:' Two Belleville, Ont. girls killed in Florida crash
N.S. lifts most COVID-19 restrictions, including masks; state of emergency ends
China has fully militarized at least 3 islands in South China Sea: U.S. admiral
Inside the military junkyard recycling Russian weapons for Ukrainian use
Atlantic
Anti-mask protesters gather outside Dr. Strang's home, make prank calls
Hours before Nova Scotia removed most of its COVID-19 public health restrictions, a handful of anti-mask protesters gathered outside the home of the province's chief medical officer of health.
'Watchful waiting': N.S. health-care professionals cautious as state of emergency ends
As of midnight Sunday, the state of emergency is over in Nova Scotia and most pandemic public health measures are no longer the law.
Toronto
Ontario reports 551 COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions continue to drop
Ontario is reporting 551 patients in hospital due to COVID-19, as the number of patients in intensive care continues to decrease.
The federal government is auctioning off cheap items in Ontario. Here's what's for sale
The federal government is auctioning off a wide variety of items in Ontario, including everything from cars to old office chairs, and some have discounted prices.
Montreal
Man charged after random stabbing in Westmount, woman in hospital
A 42-year-old man is facing four charges after allegedly stabbing a woman in Westmount, Quebec on Sunday morning.
Battle continues between justice ministry and Quebec court over bilingual judges
A new episode in the tug-of-war between Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette and Quebec Court Chief Justice Lucie Rondeau took place on Monday, as Quebec announced its decision to amend Bill 96 to frame and restrict the bilingualism criterion when selecting new judges.
Northern Ontario
Body of missing man found, ATV went through ice
It was a tragic end to a search for a missing man in Huntsville, Ont., on Sunday when a body was recovered from a nearby lake.
London
Some masks, and some smiles seen as schools drop mandate
Inside London’s Lord Elgin Public School Monday morning, it was a sight not seen in two years: maskless students.
Sarnia, Ont. police seize $25k in cocaine and cash during raid
Two people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing drug trafficking charges after a bust by Sarnia police over the weekend.
OPP identify man killed in Zorra Township collision
The person killed in a collision northwest of Woodstock Friday afternoon has been identified by police.
Winnipeg
'An absolute disaster': Group fearful over impact of CP Rail work stoppage on businesses
One trade association is expressing its concern over the impact that the CP Rail work stoppage will have on businesses.
'It was our word against theirs': 50th anniversary of infamous World Curling Championship win for Manitoba team
It was 50 years ago that one of curling’s most infamous moments took place and at the centre was a Manitoba team, led by skip Orest Meluschuk.
Kitchener
Here's where you'll still need to wear a mask on Monday
Ontario is lifting masking requirements in most settings on Monday March 21, but there are still a few places face coverings will continued to be required until April 27.
Calgary
CP Rail work stoppage causes crippling effect to Canada's economy
A work stoppage at CP Rail is causing major disruptions to an already beleaguered supply chain as the union and company are blaming each other with no new deal in sight.
Nearly 14K signed up for UCP vote in April, 'logistics' details to come later
The number of United Conservative Party members registered to vote at a special meeting in April – when the political fate of party leader and Premier Jason Kenney will be decided – is now six times the capacity of the event's venue.
Saskatoon
U of S Huskies women's basketball win Canada West Championship
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies women's basketball team have taken home the gold, defeating the Winnipeg Wesmem at the Canada West Championship in Saskatoon Saturday night.
First official day of spring in Saskatoon begins with cloud and rain
After a few days of melting snow under the sun, the first day of spring in Saskatoon brought rain clouds, making for a less than ideal Sunday.
Edmonton
Oilers hoping to continue NHL's best winning streak at Avalanche
Things were looking a little dire for the Edmonton Oilers two weeks ago. Edmonton just lost its third straight and was in the midst of 2-5-1 stretch, but fortunes changed quickly for the storied franchise.
Vancouver
'None of us want to be here': Strike action begins for CP Rail workers
Strike action is now underway for Canadian Pacific Railway workers after the company and the union representing employees failed to reach an agreement over the weekend.
Train cars derail in North Vancouver, no dangerous goods released
Emergency crews were called Sunday evening after a train derailed in North Vancouver.
Police investigating 'suspicious circumstance' at Richmond business
Mounties said the person who called them was in a "parent monitoring room" at the business "when she observed a man allegedly pulling down a young child's pants."
Regina
Sask. Rate Review Panel to host public meetings
The Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel is hosting in person, as well as virtual meetings, in Regina and Saskatoon as part of its review of SaskPower’s 2022 and 2023 Rate Application.
