OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say officers from the Centretown Neighbourhood Resource Team (NRT) have recovered 38 stolen bicycles.

Thirty-seven of the bikes were found at a single address on Catherine Street on Nov. 7. The other bike was found earlier, police said.

Two of the bikes have been returned to their rightful owners. Police are now looking for the owners of the remaining bikes.

No charges have been laid at this time, police said, but their investigation is ongoing.

Ottawa police encourage residents to register their bicycles through the 529 Garage project, which will help investigators identify your bicycle and return it to you if it is stolen.

You can find out more at https://project529.com/garage/organizations/ottawa/landing