Ottawa Police will be keeping an eye on the roads, waterways, and busy areas this long weekend.

On the water, police will be looking for those drinking and boating as part of operation dry water.

Const. Danny Cyr says the enforcement happens annually over the long weekend in the capital and across the country to promote sober boating.

In Ontario, operating a boat while impaired is an offense under the criminal code of Canada. If caught a driver could face a charge under the Highway Traffic Act.

There is also zero tolerance for open alcohol on the Ontario side of the Ottawa River. If caught with open alcohol, the driver of the boat could face a $175 fine.

Police will also be doing a safety blitz in the ByWard Market and near Montreal Rd.

As part of their ongoing community safety initiatives this summer, police will be conducting enforcement activities in the two popular districts.

Officers will conduct walk-throughs of several local bars to conduct compliance checks.

Supt. Mark Ford says “the foot patrol-based enforcement initiatives are aimed at disruptive and illegal behaviours in key areas of the city.”

So far this summer, 246 provincial offense notices and warnings have been issued for offenses like open alcohol, smoking marijuana and public intoxication.

As for roads – OPP and Ottawa police will be out looking for aggressive drivers.

OPP say they will focus on those failing to move over for emergency vehicles.