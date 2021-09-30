OTTAWA -- Ottawa police pulled 11 vehicles off the road during a commercial vehicle inspection blitz.

Officers and officials from Ontario's Ministry of Transportation inspected 24 vehicles in Navan on Wednesday.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit says 11 vehicles were taken out of service for several issues, including inoperative brakes and an improper driver's licence.

Another 18 charges were issued for issues such as no annual inspections, vehicle being overweight and defective brakes.

In August, police said a one-day Commercial Vehicle Safety Blitz with the Ministry of Transportation resulted in 19 charges issued and four vehicles removed from the roads.

Officers inspected 14 vehicles during the one-day blitz.