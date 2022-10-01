Ottawa police promise 'zero tolerance' approach to Panda Game festivities

Ottawa police say there will be a "significant and sustained" police presence in Sandy Hill and Old Ottawa South today, keeping an eye on Panda Game festivities.

And Bylaw Services is warning people will face increased fines of $1,000 for violating the noise bylaw during pre-game and post-game festivities.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and the Carleton Ravens will meet in the 53rd Panda Game at TD Place. Kick off is at 12 p.m., and the game is sold out.

Police are vowing to take a "zero tolerance" approach to public disorder, after post-game festivities last year saw 2,000 people pack a Sandy Hill street, damaging property and flipping a vehicle. Eight people were charged with mischief during last year's late night incidents, and two people were charged with taking part in a riot.

Ottawa police say an investigation is underway after 2,000 people attended a street party in Sandy Hill following Saturday's Panda Game. (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa)

"We're meeting with some students to hear their concerns and encourage them to call police if we are required," Const. Seb Lemay said, noting officers have been visiting with residents and businesses in Sandy Hill ahead of the Panda Game.

Ottawa Bylaw says fines for excessive noise will be $1,000, with a victim surcharge adding another $130.

The fine for urination/defecation on a road or sidewalk during the Panda Game weekend is $1,000.

Coun. Mathieu Fleury says the city has worked with uOttawa and community partners to remind students to celebrate safely, or risk losing the annual event.

"It’s certainly an important game, it has local spirit … but at what cost and expenses to both the community and the city and policing," Fleury told CTV News Ottawa on Thursday.

In a thread on Twitter, Fleury said while most students are responsible, "those who choose to cause destruction stand to risk the game for everyone."

"Students should be aware that the costs for policing this football event are funded by tuition fees and ticket sales. This should serve as a reminder to party safely and respectfully, it is on students to hold each other accountable and act like responsible adults."

Ottawa police tell CTV News Ottawa that a bill for policing the Panda Game will be sent to the universities.

"As in many university cities, some of the public safety costs related to the Panda Game are being billed back to the universities," police said.

TD Place has announced rules and a Fan Code of Conduct for the Panda Game. The rules include:

One drink per purchase per person

No Bags or Umbrellas

No Re-Entry into TD Place

Zero Tolerance for Intoxication or Harmful Behaviour

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Tyler Fleming