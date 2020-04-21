OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Service is facing a potential $6 million budget deficit this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a report for the Finance and Audit Committee, the service warns the “COVID-19 pandemic response represents a major financial risk for the 2020 OPS budget.”

If the pandemic lasts until the end of June, the police service is facing a deficit of $1.4 million. If the pandemic measures remain in place until the end of the year, the Ottawa Police Service forecasts a deficit of $5.9 million.

The report shows the Ottawa Police Service is facing increased expenses to cover personal protective equipment and overtime costs associated with the pandemic. There’s a shortfall in revenue due to cancelled paid-duty policing for major events and construction projects, and background checks.

The projected deficits would be higher, but the service has found savings through a discretionary spending freeze, a no travel order, a freeze on employee transfer and temporary assignments and enhanced overtime reporting and controls. Cancelled Canada Day celebrations will also reduce overtime costs for the service.

Other options being considered to reduce the budget deficit include deferring plans to hire new officers, the temporary reduction in the use of casual and temporary staff and deferring capital projects.

Mayor Jim Watson has said the City of Ottawa is losing $1 million a day in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told the Board of Health that Ottawa Public Health is facing a $750,000 a month deficit during the pandemic. Most of the budget deficit is due to staff overtime and hiring additional workers.