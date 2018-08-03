

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police will be keeping an eye on long weekend visitors to the ByWard Market and Montreal Road areas.

As part of their ongoing community safety initiatives this summer, police will be conducting enforcement activities in the two popular districts.

Officers will conduct walk-throughs of several local bars to conduct compliance checks.

Supt. Mark Ford says “the foot patrol-based enforcement initiatives are aimed at disruptive and illegal behaviours in key areas of the city.”

So far this summer, 246 provincial offense notices and warnings have been issued for offenses like open alcohol, smoking marijuana and public intoxication.