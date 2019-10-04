

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staf





Ottawa Police and By-law officers are conducting a last minute pre-emptive blitz in the Sandy Hill area regarding safety and enforcement during Panda Game celebrations.

Thousands of students take to the streets in several neighbourhoods to celebrate the annual gridiron classic in Ottawa.

Police patrols will also be increased in Old Ottawa South and in the Glebe.

"Some parties at certain residences have gone a litte bit out of control and police response was required and we had to shut down those parties.

So, it's the last thing we want to do, we want people to be able to celebrate, " stated Ottawa Police Constable Sebastien Lemay.

Many property owners are allowing Ottawa Police to enforce the Trespass to Property Act on their behalf so that residents with complaints can skip the call for service.

The Panda Game features a clash between the University of Ottawa Gee Gees and Carleton Ravens.

The game is officially sold out with a crowd of more than 24 thousand people expected.