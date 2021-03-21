OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Service was able to find $12.6 million in savings to end the year with a "minimal deficit."

A report for the Ottawa Police Services Board shows the service posted a $6,000 operating budget deficit for 2020.

"The COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented financial pressure on the Ottawa Police Service in 2020 that will carry over into the next fiscal year," says the report for Monday's meeting.

"These significant pressures were met with equally significant management interventions to ensure that the OPS remains fiscally responsible during the pandemic."

Police say the management interventions included:

A no travel order

Discretionary spending freeze

Employee transfer and temporary assignment freeze

Enhanced overtime reporting and controls to limit usage

Annual leave utilization strategy

COVID-19 expenditures cost the Ottawa Police Service an extra $3.6 million in 2020, including costs for personal protective equipment. The service did receive $3.6 million from the Ontario government to cover additional costs, including PPE.

The Ottawa Police Service did post a $1.099 million deficit in its taxation accounts. Both deficits will be covered by the city's Tax Stabilization Reserve.