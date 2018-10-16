

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Ottawa Police Service is reminding drivers that while cannabis will soon be legal in Canada, driving high is not.

Police will be conducting multiple RIDE programs this week as the use of recreational marijuana is legalized in Canada on Wednesday.

The Ottawa Police Service has 28 trained Drug Recognition Experts and more than 270 trained Standardized Field Sobriety Test officers who can detect impairment by alcohol, prescription and non-prescription drugs.

Police say if you are charged with driving impaired by drugs, you face the same consequences as driving impaired by alcohol – a 90 days driver’s licence suspension, a seven-day vehicle impoundment and criminal charges.