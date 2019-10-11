

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Ottawa police will be out this long weekend for Operation Impact, a national awareness campaign aimed at making roads safer.

Police across the country will be out promoting safe driving behaviours and cracking down on those breaking the law.

In the capital, police are paying attention to drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs, distracted drivers, those committing seatbelt infractions and those speeding or driving aggressively.

Police say this year’s theme is “Your actions have impact”.

Motor vehicle collisions kill about 2,000 Canadians each year, according to a media release sent out by Ottawa Police on Friday.

“Operation Impact is a good reminder that we all have the choice to make safe driving a priority when we get behind the wheel,” said Ottawa Police Traffic Services Staff Sergeant Marc-Andre Sheehy.

“Police can hand out fines, but we can’t be everywhere, so it has to be up to you to drive safe at all times.”

Operation Impact is organized by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP), under the leadership of the CACP Traffic Safety Committee, in support of Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025.