

Catherine Lathem, CTV Ottawa





A Celebration of Life will be held for Ottawa Police Constable Thomas Roberts Monday afternoon.

Roberts, 35, died by suicide inside Ottawa Police headquarters on Friday September 27.

The Detective with the OPS Robbery Unit leaves behind his wife Shawna Button and the couple’s 10-month old son Theo.

Roberts’ family is expected to arrive by police escort to the memorial service being held at the Ottawa Police Association at 141 Catherine Street. An OPS spokesperson says the public may experience rolling street closures around the area just before 1pm.

A GoFundMe page established for Roberts’ wife and son has grown to more than $32,000.