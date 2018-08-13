Ottawa police officer facing criminal charge
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 4:34PM EDT
Ottawa Police say a member of their force has been charged by Leeds County OPP.
Constable John Dorsch has been charged with refusing to provide a blood sample.
The charge comes following a two vehicle crash which happened around 1:15am on Monday, August 6th in Smiths Falls.
Police say Dorsch was off duty at the time of the incident.
The OPS Professional Standards Section is also investigating the matter.