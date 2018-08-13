

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say a member of their force has been charged by Leeds County OPP.

Constable John Dorsch has been charged with refusing to provide a blood sample.

The charge comes following a two vehicle crash which happened around 1:15am on Monday, August 6th in Smiths Falls.

Police say Dorsch was off duty at the time of the incident.

The OPS Professional Standards Section is also investigating the matter.