Ottawa Police officer dies by suicide
Ottawa Police confirm on social media that an officer died by suicide at police headquarters on Elgin St. Friday night. (FILE)
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff
Published Saturday, September 28, 2019 12:29AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 28, 2019 12:32AM EDT
OTTAWA - Ottawa Police confirming on social media that an officer died by suicide on Friday night.
On Twitter, the OPS says "It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that we lost one of our own this evening. The death is being investigated as non-suspicious. This is heart-breaking for all of us."
Police say headquarters at 474 Elgin St. was placed on a brief lockdown early Friday evening, but was lifted a short time later. The officer's name is not being released at this point.
Police say support for members has been increased at several locations in the city.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford among those offering condolences to the force, saying on Twitter "My heart goes out to the police officers and civilian staff at @OttawaPolice tonight, and to the officer’s friends and family."
Police say more information will be released.
The death comes almost five years to the day that Staff Sgt. Kal Ghadban took his own life at police headquarters.