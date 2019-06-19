Ottawa Police officer charged with impaired driving
An off-duty Ottawa Police officer has been charged with impaired driving east of Toronto.
The alleged incident happened in the town of Whitby on Sunday.
Const. Tim Cowley, 46, was charged by Durham Region police with operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content above the legal limit.
He has been assigned to administrative duties.
The Ottawa Police Service Professional Standards Section has begun an investigation into this matter.