

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- An Ottawa police officer is facing an assault charge.

Police say the 41-year-old Ottawa man was charged last Friday with assault causing bodily harm by police in MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais, Que.

The charge relates to an alleged domestic incident last Thursday in MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais while the officer was off-duty.

Ottawa police say the name of the accused isn't being released to protect the privacy of the alleged victim.

The officer has been assigned to administrative duties and the force's Professional Standards Section is determining if charges will be laid under the Police Services Act.