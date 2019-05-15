Ottawa Police officer charged with assault
An Ottawa Police officer has been charged with assault and uttering death threats in relation to an alleged domestic incident.
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019 4:15PM EDT
An Ottawa Police officer has been charged with assault and uttering death threats in relation to an alleged domestic incident.
Police said in a news release that the incident happened on Sunday while the officer was off-duty.
The OPP charged the officer. The Ottawa Police Service Professional Standards Section is conducting its own investigation.
Police aren't releasing the man's name in order to protect the victim's identity.