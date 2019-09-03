Ottawa Police now say man in critical condition in hospital
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 8:04AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 3, 2019 8:29AM EDT
UPDATE: Ottawa Police say the man previously believed to be deceased is now in critical conditon in hospital. Police were first called around 6:15 a.m. for a body found in downtown Ottawa near the Shaw Centre. CPR was performed on the man before he was rushed to hospital. Police say the incident was a medical-related incident and ask the public to avoid the area between the Canal and Shaw Centre although there are no road closures.